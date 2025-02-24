Wins over Oklahoma and #1 Auburn would be huge for Kentucky's postseason seeding
This week will make or break seeding in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats. On Wednesday, the Wildcats make the trip to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, and on Saturday, the #1 team in the land, the Auburn Tigers, come to Rupp Arena.
The remaining schedule for the Wildcats includes these two games, a home matchup with LSU and a road matchup with Missouri.
Hopefully, the LSU matchup won't end up being a challenge at home, and the Cats are able to take that game. Missouri lost to Arkansas on Saturday, but the Tigers have been the biggest surprise in the SEC.
If Kentucky could take down the Sooners on Wednesday and pull off the massive upset over Auburn on Saturday, it would go a long way in securing the three seed in the NCAA Tournament and a top eight seed in Nashville for the SEC Tournament.
If Kentucky is going to go 2-0 this week, they will need one or both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson back on the floor. Butler is closer than Robinson to a return, so it would help a lot to have him back.
Kentucky has to find a way to beat Oklahoma on Wednesday to have a chance at a three-seed, but it won't be an easy ask. If they do get this win on the road, hopefully, the momentum would lead to a rowdy crowd in Rupp Arena on Saturday for the Wildcats matchup with Auburn.
The Wildcats have beaten Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M in Rupp Arena, so if they get some players back and shoot the ball well, they can beat Auburn.