With Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson officially out who has to step up for Kentucky to beat Texas?
Kentucky fans were getting mentally prepared to take on the Texas Longhorns without Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, which is now a reality as neither will play on Saturday. This is bad news for the Wildcats, but the good news is Coach Mark Pope has had since Wednesday to prepare a game plan on how to beat Texas without these two starters.
Without Butler or Robinson, some players who don't generally handle the ball a lot will have to step up. This will include Koby Brea, Otega Oweh, Travis Perry, and the seven-footer Amari Williams. These players need to not be cute with the ball. Coach Pope needs to get a lot of movement on offense to create open shots.
This feels like a game where the Wildcats will need Oweh to get to the rim a lot and Brea to nail some threes for Kentucky to get the road win. The Wildcats have dealt with injuries for the last few months, but this game is going to be different. Kentucky will literally not have any point guards aside from Perry, who, in all honesty, is more of a two.
Kentucky needs to find a way to win this game in Austin, but it will not be easy with all of these injuries. The Wildcats have played some of their best games this season when the odds are stacked against them. If the Wildcats want to finish SEC play with a winning record, they have to take down the Longhorns.