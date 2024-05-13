With the NBA Lottery complete the Wildcats could have two players selected in the top five
The NBA Lottery is what decides when teams are going to be picking in the upcoming draft, and it has an effect on what players are drafted based on fit for the teams.
Two teams that make a lot of sense for Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard are the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, and they both ended up in the top five of the lottery.
The Houston Rockets will have the third pick in the upcoming draft, and the San Antonio Spurs will pick fourth. It would make the most sense for Sheppard to go to the Rockets and Dillingham to go to the Spurs.
The Rockets already have their main scorers, and what they need is a player who can add three-point shooting and the ability to facilitate. That is precisely what Sheppard brings to the table. The Spurs need a player who can facilitate but also bring a lot of scoring to the table. That is what Dillingham can bring to the table for the Spurs.
If these teams are planning to draft based on fit, it would make a ton of sense for these two former Wildcats to go to these teams. If Sheppard and Dillingham both do go in the top five, they will more than likely start for the teams that they have been drafted to.
These two former Cats will have different roles at the next level, but once they get to the NBA, they will have very solid careers for their respective teams.