Would Rajon Rondo be a good hire for JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers?
The Los Angeles Lakers made an interesting hire a few days ago as they made former NBA star JJ Redick their new head coach. Some don't believe this is going to be a good hire for the Lakers, but Redick will be successful.
Redick was a leader on pretty much every team he was a part of during his 15-year career and seemed to always be in the playoffs. When listening to Redick talk basketball as an announcer or on his podcast with LeBron James, it is very clear that his understanding of the game is great enough to coach one of the greatest franchises in professional sports.
Now Coach Redick has to go about hiring his staff, and one person who makes a ton of sense is former Kentucky Wildcat and NBA champion with the Lakers Rajon Rondo. He won the bubble championship with the Lakers but also won one with the Celtics during the 2007-08 season.
Rondo, like Redick, has a deep understanding of the game, and many have said he would make a great NBA coach. Rondo has been a name floating around in reference to this job opening as the assistant coach of the Lakers, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get offered this job by Redick.
Former players turn to NBA coaches all the time and can be some of the most successful coaches in the game. This will likely end up being the case for Redick, and if he adds Rondo to his staff, this Lakers team can win it all next season if they make good offseason moves around James and Anthony Davis.