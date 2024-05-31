Would the Utah Jazz be a good fit for Rob Dillingham?
Rob Dillingham is one of the most interesting players in the 2024 NBA Draft because he is elite at scoring the basketball from all over the floor, but there are defensive concerns. Some NBA Scouts are concerned with Dillingham being a smaller guard at the NBA level.
These are fair concerns with the former Wildcat, but if you watched him play all season, there was not a better player in all of college basketball when it comes to going to get a bucket. Last season, whenever the Wildcats needed to score a basket, Dillingham was the guy to go get it done. If the other team went on a run to build a lead, Dillingham would go on a personal 7-0 run to stop the bleeding.
A recent mock draft from David Cobb of CBS Sports had Dillingham going tenth overall to the Utah Jazz. This would be a good fit for Dillingham and the Jazz, as they are in desperate need of some more guards who can score the basketball.
This is why Cobb believes Dillingham would be a good fit for the Utah Jazz, "Dillingham's stock took a hit at the combine. There were already concerns about his defense, and those were exacerbated when he measured small. But few players in college basketball proved to be more electric as scorers last season. Dillingham filled it up at a ridiculous clip for Kentucky, and he's got plenty of time to add bulk to his frame and develop into a more well-rounded player."