Predicting Kentucky guard Koby Brea's stats for the 2024-25 season
Kentucky basketball is currently preparing for Big Blue Madness with some intense practices leading up to the event. Among Kentucky's top players heading into the season is Koby Brea, a transfer guard from Dayton. As one of the best shooters in the nation, Brea will be a major part of Kentucky's offense.
Mark Pope has raved about him numerous times about his incredible shooting ability, saying, "By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade." That's very high praise, but the 6-foot-7 guard has backed that up. Last season at Dayton, he was extremely efficient, shooting 51.2% overall and 49.8% from three-point range.
Brea will be a massive part of Mark Pope's offensive system, adding in that he's also the perfect fit for it as an efficient shooter. The ball-handling and spacing of the offense will allow Brea to get plenty of open looks, and with his terrific shooting percentage, there's no question about his numbers this season. He'll get to show off that ability in a system that is perfect for players like him.
Let's take a look at what his stats may look like this season.
1. Points - 18
Just like Jaxson Robinson, Brea will have plenty of opportunity to shine in Kentucky's offense. The 6-foot-7 guard will likely even have more scoring opportunities just given how impressive of a shooter that is. Factor in the spacing, which will help get him open to shoot from deep, there will be plenty of shooting attempts up for grabs for Brea.
2. Assists - 4
Brea will not only have plenty of opportunities to shoot, but he will also have plenty of scorers around him to pass it to, which will lead to more assist numbers in the long run. With the talent around him compared to his time at Dayton, there's no reason to believe his assists won't take a giant leap.
3. Rebounds - 2
The 6-foot-7 guard should not need to get many rebounds this season with the big men ready to do the dirty work. Especially on the offensive end, Brea shouldn't see many opportunities to get a rebound given his high-prioritized role as an efficient shooter.
Brea should be one of the players that fans are most excited to see this season, especially with how exciting Pope's offense is and how it caters to shooters like him.