Skip to main content

3-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits From Cincinnati After Visiting Kentucky

The Cincy native may consider the Wildcats after visiting Lexington over the weekend

Cameron Calhoun, a 3-star cornerback in the Class of 2023 out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, has decommited from the University of Cincinnati following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend:

Calhoun originally committed to the Bearcats on June 14, but decided to reopen his recruitment the day after visiting Lexington. Originally, he was a West Virginia commit before making the switch to his hometown school. Vince Marrow has led the recruitment for the CB. 

247Sports ranks the six-footer as the No. 45 corner in the '23 Class.  

The Wildcats are considered early favorites to land Calhoun. UK has also offered his Winton Woods teammate, 3-star running back Trey Cornist. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More on Kentucky's stunning loss to the Commodores here.

COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed Following Vandy Loss

Will Levis Frustrated by Kentucky's Lack of Energy, Execution

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17276149_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

3-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits From Cincinnati After Visiting Kentucky

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16971190_168390308_lowres
Football

Early Betting Line: Wildcats Huge Underdog to Georgia

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19416475_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Frustrated by Kentucky's Lack of Energy, Execution in Loss to Vandy

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19416477_168390308_lowres
Football

COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed After Dreadful Vanderbilt Loss

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19417787_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Suffers Season-Staggering 24-21 Loss to Vanderbilt in Lexington

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19416480_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said Following Kentucky's 24-21 Loss to Vanderbilt

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19417796_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Notes: Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4808
Football

Watch: Scangarello, White, Levis Talk Following 24-21 Vandy Defeat

By Wildcats Today Staff