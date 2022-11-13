3-Star CB Cameron Calhoun Decommits From Cincinnati After Visiting Kentucky

Cameron Calhoun, a 3-star cornerback in the Class of 2023 out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati, has decommited from the University of Cincinnati following an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend:

Calhoun originally committed to the Bearcats on June 14, but decided to reopen his recruitment the day after visiting Lexington. Originally, he was a West Virginia commit before making the switch to his hometown school. Vince Marrow has led the recruitment for the CB.

247Sports ranks the six-footer as the No. 45 corner in the '23 Class.

The Wildcats are considered early favorites to land Calhoun. UK has also offered his Winton Woods teammate, 3-star running back Trey Cornist.

