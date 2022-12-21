Skip to main content

3-Star Defensive Lineman Tavion Gadson Commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats flip Gadson from Florida State in a big win for Chris Collins and UK.

Kentucky football has locked down another defensive lineman commit for the 2023 class. 

Tavion Gadson — a 3-star DL out of Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia — has announced his decision to join the Wildcats for the 2023 season. 

Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Gadson had been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period, officially joining the Seminoles. However, he tweeted and has since deleted a de-commitment post, leaving the window open for Kentucky to land the win during the Early Signing Period. 

Defensive backs coach Chris Collins led Gadson's recruitment for the Wildcats. He is rated as the No. 68 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 58 player coming out of the Peach State, per 247Sports Composite.

He becomes the second D-lineman to join UK's 2023 class, coming along with Kentucky native Tommy Ziesmer. 

Read More

Merry flipmas, from Lexington to Tallahassee. 

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

