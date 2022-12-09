Skip to main content

3-Star Running Back Trey Cornist Announces Top Seven, Includes Kentucky

The Wildcats are expected to be a top-contender for the talented Ohio running back.

Recruiting season remains in full swing, and Kentucky is in the mix for yet-another touted running back prospect. 

Trey Cornist — a 3-star RB out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati — has released his top seven schools, including the Wildcats as a contender: 

Battling the Cats for the 5-foot-11, 209-pounder is West Virginia, Kansas State, Louisville, Tulane, East Carolina and Michigan State. UK is considered one of the frontrunners for the tailback. 

Cornist officially visited Lexington on Nov. 11, just 10 days after was offered. He has since taken an OV to ECU and will be in East Lansing this weekend, visiting Michigan State. 

Rated as the No. 72 RB in the 2023 class by 247Sports Composite, Cornist was the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,629 yards on 181 carries with 27 touchdowns for Winton Woods. 

The Wildcats are certainly in the market for running backs, as Chris Rodriguez is preparing to enter the NFL Draft, while Kavosiey Smoke and Mike Drennen II are entering the transfer portal.

UK will have just two scholarship RBs — JuTahn McClain and La'Vell Wright — available in its upcoming Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa on Dec. 31.

Kentucky recently made the final four for another 3-star RB in Jamarion Wilcox. The Cats have zero commits at the position in the '23 class as of Dec. 9.  

Cornist is set to announce his commitment on Dec. 21, the first day of early signing period. National Signing Day is set for Feb. 1.

