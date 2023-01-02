5-Star 2024 Point Guard Tahaad Pettiford Includes Kentucky in Final Seven Schools

Another member of the 2024 class with a Kentucky offer has trimmed his down his list of schools.

Tahaad Pettiford, a 5-star point guard out of Hudson Catholic High School in Jersey City, N.J. has announced that he is down to seven schools, with UK making the cut alongside some heavy hitters:

UCLA

Auburn

Kansas

UConn

Seton Hall

Ole Miss

Pettiford was offered by Kentucky on July 13, 2022. The Wildcats were the next to last team in contention to offer the No. 21 player in the class. He also ranks as the No. 2 point guard and No. 2 player out of New Jersey, per 247Sports Composite.

Seton Hall was the first school to offer the PG, doing so back in June 2021. New head coach Shaheen Holloway was not around when that offer was made, but did of course come from Saint Peter's University, which is located in Pettiford's home town of Jersey City.

Auburn is the lone school that has gotten an official visit from the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder. The Tigers are also in the running with Kentucky for another 5-star in Airious "Ace" Bailey, who also trimmed his list of schools over the weekend.

