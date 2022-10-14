Aaron Bradshaw Commits to Kentucky

Big Blue Madness is yet to get underway, but the Wildcats have already landed a big-time recruit who's in attendance at Rupp Arena tonight.

Aaron Bradshaw, a 5-star center and the No. 4 recruit in the 2023 class, has committed to Kentucky.

Bradshaw joins Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard as commits who are in the building for Big Blue Madness this evening.

“I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go,” Bradshaw told On3.

We'll likely hear more from the newly-committed Wildcat. Wildcats Today will have coverage live from Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness.

For more on tonight and other recruits who are in attendance, click here.

