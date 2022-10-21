Skip to main content

Kaden Moorman, 3-Star '23 Running Back Decommits From Kentucky

The Wildcats are down to 14 hard commits for their '23 Class

Kaden Moorman, a 3-star Class of 2023 running back out of Franklin County, Ky, has re-opened his recruitment, decommitting from Kentucky. 

"I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman said. 

Moorman had been committed to the Wildcats for just over a year, as he originally announced his decision on Oct. 8, 2021. He chose to stay home at UK over Wisconsin and Toledo. Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow led his recruitment.

The loss of Moorman drops Kentucky's '23 Class to 42nd in the nation, per 247Sports. The Wildcats now have just 14 hard commits. 

