Kendrick Gilbert, 4-Star Defensive End, Commits to Purdue Over Kentucky

Kentucky's 2023 recruiting class just missed out on leveling up a notch.

Kendrick Gilbert, a 4-star defensive end out of Indianapolis Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, has committed to Purdue, choosing the Boilermakers over Kentucky, Iowa and LSU.

The addition of the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder would have been massive for Mark Stoops' class next year, as he would've been Kentucky's fourth 4-star commit, per 247Sports.

Gilbert is listed as the 18th top defensive end in his class and second in the state of Indiana. His recruitment was led by quality control coach Josh Estes-Waugh and defensive line coach Anwar Stewart. He made an official visit to Lexington on June 17.

Kentucky's 2023 class still stands at 15 hard commits and is ranked 33rd in the nation.