Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Signs With Overtime Elite

Robert Dillingham, a 5-star point guard and Kentucky Class of 2023 commit, has signed a scholarship to join Overtime Elite for the league's second season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join OTE,” Dillingham said. “The team and resources they offer are amazing and this is an incredible opportunity to continue to develop my game and take it to the next level, while competing against elite talent.”

The change comes for the 6-foot-1, Hickory, N.C. native after playing for Donda Academy last season. He is the No. 13 prospect in the Class of '23, per 247Sports.

“We are excited to recruit Rob Dillingham to our league,” says Tim Fuller, VP, Recruiting and Player Personnel, Overtime Elite. “He brings an elite knack for scoring and an infectious passion for the game. His shiftiness and incredible speed with the ball make him slithery agile with the ball in his hands.”

It's still expected that Dillingham will join Kentucky next season, as a piece of what's set to be a stacked recruiting class. Despite being just outside of the top-10, he's the third-highest-ranked recruit currently committed to the Wildcats, behind No. 3 Justin Edwards and No. 4 Aaron Bradshaw.

OTE begins its regular season on Nov. 4. Dillingham’s team will be announced Saturday.