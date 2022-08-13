Skip to main content

Kentucky LB Target Announces College Commitment Date, Time

Miami (Fla.) Miami Central linebacker Stanquan Clark is officially down to eight schools, inlcuding Kentucky, Auburn, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina State, and Rutgers. 

Clark is now ready to announce his college decision this Sunday at 2 pm ET with 247 Sports Youtube account. 

Clark, who holds offers from 21 Division 1 schools, visited Kentucky on an official visit at the end of June and has been high on the Wildcats for sometime. 

However, of late signs indicate that Louisville, who managed to get Clark to campus at the end of July have made this an interesting race down the stretch. Many in the South Florida area believe Clark to be destined for the Blue Grass State one way or another. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clark would add a huge piece of versatility to the Wildcats defense as he started his prep career as a safety before moving to inside linebacker. He has also been a star on the track and field scene. 

Clark measures in at 6'2", 215lbs and would be an ideal compliment to go along with Grant Godfrey in the middle of the Wildcats defense. 

Kentucky currently holds commitments from 15 prospects in the 2023 class. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

41241CBF-D724-4641-A4A9-DE33EA0A91A4
Recruiting

Kentucky LB Target Announces College Commitment Date, Time

By Wildcats Today Staff16 seconds ago
USATSI_17769141_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Willie Cauley-Stein Reportedly Inks One-Year Deal With Houston Rockets

By Hunter Shelton3 hours ago
220615MBBPractice_18EJ
Men's Basketball

Adou Thiero Stock Is Through The Roof After Two Games For Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton7 hours ago
SahvirStealBahamas
Men's Basketball

Defensive Presence Propels Kentucky in Game Two of The Big Blue Bahamas Tour

By Hunter Shelton22 hours ago
CasonDaimionCJ
Men's Basketball

Collins, Toppin Highlight Kentucky's First Game of The Big Blue Bahamas Tour

By Hunter SheltonAug 10, 2022 11:48 PM EDT
USATSI_16927433_168390308_lowres
Football

What We've Learned About Kentucky One Week Through Preseason Camp

By Hunter SheltonAug 10, 2022 8:53 PM EDT
Grant Godfrey
Recruiting

Georgia LB Godfrey Discusses Why Kentucky 'Felt Like Home' For Him

By Wildcats Today StaffAug 10, 2022 8:41 PM EDT
USATSI_17407232_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Miami (OH) Redhawks

By Hunter SheltonAug 10, 2022 8:01 PM EDT