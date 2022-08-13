Kentucky LB Target Announces College Commitment Date, Time

Miami (Fla.) Miami Central linebacker Stanquan Clark is officially down to eight schools, inlcuding Kentucky, Auburn, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina State, and Rutgers.

Clark is now ready to announce his college decision this Sunday at 2 pm ET with 247 Sports Youtube account.

Clark, who holds offers from 21 Division 1 schools, visited Kentucky on an official visit at the end of June and has been high on the Wildcats for sometime.

However, of late signs indicate that Louisville, who managed to get Clark to campus at the end of July have made this an interesting race down the stretch. Many in the South Florida area believe Clark to be destined for the Blue Grass State one way or another.

Clark would add a huge piece of versatility to the Wildcats defense as he started his prep career as a safety before moving to inside linebacker. He has also been a star on the track and field scene.

Clark measures in at 6'2", 215lbs and would be an ideal compliment to go along with Grant Godfrey in the middle of the Wildcats defense.

Kentucky currently holds commitments from 15 prospects in the 2023 class.

