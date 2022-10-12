Kentucky Offers 5-Star Class of 2024 Center Flory Bidunga

Kentucky has entered the mix for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024.

Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center out of Kokomo High School (Indiana), announced on Tuesday that he's been offered by the Wildcats.

Ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports, Bidunga is now the ninth player in his class that's been publicly offered by Kentucky.

UK is one of 12 schools, including UCLA, Kansas, Louisville, Auburn and Cincinnati, that have officially offered the big man. His physical presence and force has propelled him to the top of the '24 rankings. It's expected that Cincy is the current favorite to land the fast-rising prospect from the Congo.

Kentucky Basketball News

The Wildcats Released Their Entire 2022-23 Schedule

UK and Gonzaga Will Play One-Another in a Six Year Series

Highlights and Numbers From Kentucky's Pro Day

Kentucky Target DJ Wagner Signed an NIL Deal with Nike

Freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston Are Projected to be First Round NBA Draft Picks

Wildcats Today will have updates on scheduling, injuries, updates and more on Kentucky Basketball as the Cats near the start of their 2022-23 season.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.