Kentucky Offers 5-Star Class of 2024 Center Flory Bidunga

The big man from the Congo has picked up steam on the recruiting trail, earning an offer from the Wildcats

Kentucky has entered the mix for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024.

Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center out of Kokomo High School (Indiana), announced on Tuesday that he's been offered by the Wildcats. 

Ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports, Bidunga is now the ninth player in his class that's been publicly offered by Kentucky. 

UK is one of 12 schools, including UCLA, Kansas, Louisville, Auburn and Cincinnati, that have officially offered the big man. His physical presence and force has propelled him to the top of the '24 rankings. It's expected that Cincy is the current favorite to land the fast-rising prospect from the Congo. 

