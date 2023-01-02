Skip to main content

Kentucky Remains in Running For 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey

The top-10 player in the 2024 class will be highly contended for, though the Wildcats are thought to be near the top of the pack early.

Kentucky basketball and coach John Calipari have just logged yet another No. 1 recruiting class, as four 5-star prospects and one homegrown 4-star create a dangerous group of players that will head to Lexington in 2023. 

With the incoming class locked up, it's already time to focus on the 2024 talent. One of the top names in the class is 5-star Airious "Ace" Bailey. 

Standing at 6-foot-10, 185 pounds, Bailey is currently rated as the No. 6 player in the class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 3 small forward as well as the No. 2 player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Powder Springs and McEachern High School. 

On Sunday, Jan. 1, Bailey announced his latest list of schools still in the running for his commitment, trimming the number down to 12. Kentucky is joined by: 

  • Georgia
  • Rutgers 
  • Auburn
  • Texas
  • Memphis
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Kansas
  • West Virginia
  • Arkansas
  • Oregon
On Sept. 13, 2022, Calipari took a visit to see Bailey, subsequently offering the SF on the same day. UK was the fourth Power 5 school to offer, with Tennessee and Auburn being notables who jumped out ahead. 

Bailey would take an official visit to Auburn just three days later, but then did the same in Lexington on Oct. 14. The Wildcats and Tigers are thought to be the early frontrunners for the coveted talent. 

More on Kentucky's 2023 class here.

Find out what Calipari had to say about each future Wildcat here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here. 

