Kentucky Target, 4-Star Cornerback CJ Blocker Recommits to Utah

After making a strong push for 4-star cornerback CJ Blocker, Kentucky was unable to finish first in the race, as the New Caney, Texas native has recommitted to Utah:

The 6-foot, 165-pounder took an official visit to Lexington over the weekend after naming UK as one of his five finalists.

Blocker is the No. 390 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is rated as the No. 39 CB as well as the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.

The defensive back backed off of a commitment to Utah on Nov. 23, nearly five months after he originally made his pledge to the Utes. He made an official visit to Utah on June 24.

Kentucky's 2023 class (36th in nation) currently features four defensive backs:

S Avery Stuart (4-star, No. 254)

S Jaremiah Anglin Jr (4-star, No. 413)

ATH Ty Bryant (3-star)

CB Nasir Addison (3-star)

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.