Kentucky Target, 4-Star Cornerback CJ Blocker Recommits to Utah

Blocker recommits to the Utes after taking a visit to Kentucky over the weekend.

After making a strong push for 4-star cornerback CJ Blocker, Kentucky was unable to finish first in the race, as the New Caney, Texas native has recommitted to Utah: 

The 6-foot, 165-pounder took an official visit to Lexington over the weekend after naming UK as one of his five finalists. 

Blocker is the No. 390 player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He is rated as the No. 39 CB as well as the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.

The defensive back backed off of a commitment to Utah on Nov. 23, nearly five months after he originally made his pledge to the Utes. He made an official visit to Utah on June 24. 

Kentucky's 2023 class (36th in nation) currently features four defensive backs:

  • S Avery Stuart (4-star, No. 254)
  • S Jaremiah Anglin Jr (4-star, No. 413)
  • ATH Ty Bryant (3-star)
  • CB Nasir Addison (3-star)

