Khalifa Keith, 3-Star Running Back Decommits From Kentucky

Kentucky football's 2023 Class is not shaping up well.

On Monday evening, 3-star running back prospect Khalifa Keith announced that he has backed off of his commitment to Kentucky:

Keith is now the second running back recruit to decommit from the Wildcats, joining in-state 3-star Kaden Moorman, who announced his decision on Oct. 21.

The Birmingham, Ala. native has taken multiple visits to Tennessee this season, having also traveled to Columbia to visit South Carolina. The announcement was an expected one as it became clear that the Volunteers could be emerging as a candidate to flip the RB.

With Keith off of the '23 Class for the Cats, they now have no running back commits and just 13 hard commits overall. 247Sports ranks the class as the 48th best in the nation.

It looks like coach Mark Stoops and his staff will have to hit the transfer portal hard this offseason.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

