Khamari Anderson, 3-Star Tight End Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a second tight end to its 2023 recruiting class.

After visiting Lexington over the weekend, Khamari Anderson — a 3-star prospect out Cass Tech High School in Detroit — has committed to UK, he announced on Twitter:

Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Anderson was originally committed to Cincinnati from early February to late November 2022. After backing off his pledge, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow worked quick for the Cats, eventually landing the 15th commit to UK's 2023 class.

Anderson is now the third Cass Tech product tied to Kentucky, as veteran linebacker DeAndre Square and breakout freshman defensive lineman Deone Walker each hailed from the same school. He is ranked as the No. 24 tight end in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite.

The tight end caught 225 passes for 339 yards and 5 touchdowns in his senior season. He joins fellow 3-star Tanner Lemaster as TE's set to head to Lexington next season. It's expected that Kentucky will retain four of six tight ends that were on the 2022 roster.

Kentucky's 2023 class now ranks as the 42nd best in the nation. With the early signing period approaching, it's expected that the Wildcats aren't done adding to the class. National Signing Day is set for Feb. 1.

