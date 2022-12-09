Skip to main content

Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

The Cats land a kicker in the 2023 class out of Lexington.

The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class. 

Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday: 

DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in the class. Here's what Kohl's had to say about the Bluegrass native at 2022 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp: 

"DeGraff had an excellent showing at the 2022 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was smooth with his leg swing and his power has improved. He charted 22 points in the field goal portion of camp and was impressive with his kickoff ability when he charted a 75 yard blast with 3.71 seconds of hang time. DeGraff competed at the 2021 Eastern Winter Showcase Camp. He was strong once again in his kickoffs and field goals at the event. He scored 9 points in the field goal charting and had a big ball of 67 yards with 3.71 seconds of hang time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

UK currently has four commits from the state of Kentucky in its 2023 class, including one transfer in offensive lineman Tanner Bowles. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_11536896_168390308_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18798590_168390308_lowres
Football

BREAKING: Liam Coen Returning to Kentucky as Offensive Coordinator

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_8848455_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Kent State OT Savion Washington

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19437804_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Kentucky Makes Top Four for 3-Star Running Back Jamarion Wilcox

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19156866_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Barion Brown, Jager Burton, Deone Walker Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19509505_168390308_lowres
Football

COLUMN: Will Levis' Impact on Kentucky Football is Far From Over

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17435671_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Lands Alabama Transfer OL Tanner Bowles

By Hunter Shelton