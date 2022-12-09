Lexington Kicker Max DeGraff Commits to Kentucky

The Wildcats have added a local kicker to its 2023 class.

Max DeGraff, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder out of Lexington Catholic High School, announced his commitment to Kentucky via social media on Friday:

DeGraff has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl's Kicking and is rated as the No. 65 kicker in the class. Here's what Kohl's had to say about the Bluegrass native at 2022 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp:

"DeGraff had an excellent showing at the 2022 Kohl's National Scholarship Camp. He was smooth with his leg swing and his power has improved. He charted 22 points in the field goal portion of camp and was impressive with his kickoff ability when he charted a 75 yard blast with 3.71 seconds of hang time. DeGraff competed at the 2021 Eastern Winter Showcase Camp. He was strong once again in his kickoffs and field goals at the event. He scored 9 points in the field goal charting and had a big ball of 67 yards with 3.71 seconds of hang time."

UK currently has four commits from the state of Kentucky in its 2023 class, including one transfer in offensive lineman Tanner Bowles.

