Oryend Fisher, In-State 3-Star EDGE, Commits to West Virginia

Oryend Fisher, a three-star EDGE out of Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, committed to West Virginia on Thursday, choosing the Mountaineers over the likes of Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, who hails from Louisville, recorded a nice pickup from his home state, landing Fisher over multiple in-state schools.

Fisher is listed as 6-foot-6, 195-pounds entering his senior season at Great Crossing. He is listed as the 13th-best EDGE in the state by 247Sports.

Kentucky offered Fisher back in August 2021, almost an entire year before West Virginia. Tight End's Coach Vince Marrow led his recruitment, though the Wildcats didn't seem to show serious interest.

Fisher's only official visit came in Morgantown on June 23, so it came as no surprise that he chose West Virginia on Thursday. Kentucky's 2023 class still stands at 15 hard commits, ranking it as the 35th best in the nation (247).

