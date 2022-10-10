Skip to main content

Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

The Cats add a special teams piece to the 2023 recruiting class puzzle

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class. 

Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats: 

Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on opportunity from special teams assistant Louie Matsakis on Sept. 28. He then made a visit to Lexington last Saturday. 

The Australian-style punter and former soccer player worked with UK at camps over the summer. 

Some highlights from Schwartz over the past couple of weeks with the Shamrocks in Louisville:

Kentucky's roster currently features two punters, graduate student Colin Goodfellow and redshirt freshman Wilson Berry.

