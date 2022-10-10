Punter Carter Schwartz Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has added a highly-valued punter to its 2023 recruiting class.

Coming out of Trinity High School in Louisville, Carter Schwartz has announced his commitment to stay in-state and play for the Wildcats:

Standing 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Schwartz received a preferred walk-on opportunity from special teams assistant Louie Matsakis on Sept. 28. He then made a visit to Lexington last Saturday.

The Australian-style punter and former soccer player worked with UK at camps over the summer.

Some highlights from Schwartz over the past couple of weeks with the Shamrocks in Louisville:

Kentucky's roster currently features two punters, graduate student Colin Goodfellow and redshirt freshman Wilson Berry.

Kentucky Football News

Mississippi State Opened as a Betting Favorite Over the Wildcats

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.