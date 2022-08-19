Watch: Kentucky Commit Anglin Jr. Hauls in Interception in First Game of High School Season

Jaremiah Anglin Jr. committed to Kentucky on August 7th, marking a significant win on the recruiting for the Wildcats. Anglin Jr's high school season kicked off on Thursday night, and the versatile defensive back made a big play, despite his Lake Wales (Fla.) team falling 27-20 to Winter Haven (Fla.). You can watch the plays below.

The 6'1", 185lbs Anglin chose Kentucky over Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, and South Carolina among others.