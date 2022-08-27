Skip to main content

Watch: Kentucky Commit Dixon Hands off Reception to Lineman for Touchdown

Jakob Dixon, a wide receiver out of Pleasure Ridge Park High School in Louisville committed to Kentucky on July 10, becoming the 11th player added to Mark Stoops' 2023 Class. 

Kentucky was the only FBS school competing for the wide out, as he selected UK over Eastern Kentucky, Murray State and Eastern Illinois, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is already making waves in his senior season, and he added a fun, heartwarming clip to his highlight reel on Friday night: 

Dixon and his fellow Panthers cruised to a 54-0 victory over Doss to improve to 2-0 on the season. Pleasure Ridge Park has now outscored its two opponents 114-0 to begin the 2022 campaign. 

In his first game of the season, Dixon hauled in two touchdowns, setting the tone for what is expected to be a stat-padded senior year. Pleasure Ridge Park will take on Bowling Green High School next week as it tries to improve to 3-0. 

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

