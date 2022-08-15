Skip to main content

Former Wildcat Rhyne Howard Front-Runner for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Rhyne Howard had a strong showing in her first WNBA season after being selected with the first overall pick by the Atlanta Dream. Now, after Sunday's season-concluding game against the New York Liberty, Howard will remain squarely in contention to be the WNBA Rookie of the Year. 

Howard posted 24 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block during Sunday's season finale. The outing solidified a stellar season for the former Wildcat. 

She averaged 16.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks. 

Howard's swarming defense only bolsters her resume for the award, as she is also in contention to make one of the league's all-defensive teams. 

Howard finished the regular season 12th in points per game, seventh in steals,  22nd in steals, and  she also finished top-40 in rebounds and assists. 

"Rhyne Howard is poised to become the first No. 1 pick since A'ja Wilson in 2018 to win WNBA Rookie of the Year after quickly becoming a centerpiece for a surprisingly successful Dream team this season," ESPN said in June. "The 6-foot-2 guard ranks in the top 15 in the league in scoring (15.1 PPG, best out of all rookies), with the ability to score at every level. She's also a strong defender and has further cemented her status as a budding star in the league after memorable performances in last weekend's 3-point contest and All-Star Game."

Howard has long been the front-runner, but Shakira Austin is most likely considered the top competition for Howard. Austin averaged just 8.7 points points per game but did pull in 6.5 rebounds per contest. 

