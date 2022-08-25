Rhyne Howard Named 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year

It didn't take long for Kentucky Women's Basketball legend Rhyne Howard to make an immediate impact in the pros, as the former Wildcat was crowned as the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

The Atlanta Dream guard received 53 of 56 possible votes and became the second Dream player to ever win Rookie of the Year honors, joining Louisville's Angel McCoughtry, who won the award in 2009.

It was no surprise that the Cleveland, Tennessee native took home the honors, as she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month from May through August and was also named ROTY by the Associated Press earlier this month.

The No. 1 overall pick averaged 16.2 points per game this season to go along 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals a night. She was a menace on both sides of the court, as she also managed to rack up 26 blocks across 34 games.

Howard compiled multiple accolades across her first season as a pro, including breaking Tamika Catchings' record for the most 3-pointers made by a rookie in a single season, which had held up for 20 years.

While shattering almost every Dream rookie record, Howard was tabbed to the WNBA All-Star Game as well as the 3-point contest.

It's been just one season, but Howard is already on her way to a hall-of-fame career.

