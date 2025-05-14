Kstate

2025 K-State Football Betting Odds: How Many Wins For The Wildcats?

The Kansas State Wildcats look to improve from their 8-4 record last season, making the postseason with the expanded playoff picture.

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kansas State is expected to remain competitive in both the Big 12 and nationally. It gets a second full season of quarterback Avery Johnson, the addition of veteran wide receiver depth, and the returns of RB Dylan Edwards and WR Jayce Brown. Here are FanDuel's betting odds for the Wildcats' 2025 season:

O/U: 8.5 wins (-110)

The Wildcats finished the regular season with an 8-4 record after losing three of their last four before the Rate Bowl. They open up against Iowa State, the Big 12 runners-up last season. K-State coach Chris Klieman is just 2-4 against the Cyclones in Manhattan, KS. Here are the details for Kansas State's season opener in Dublin, Ireland:

Game time: Aug. 23, 12:00 p.m. EST

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

TV: ESPN

QUOTABLE: “The proof will be in the fall," Klieman on spring football. "I feel really good about the receivers and the fact that we got some experienced guys in there. But I think we’ll find out more in the fall. That’s hard to really say based on the few practices we had.”

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

