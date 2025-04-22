2026 Class O-Line Recruit Commits To Kansas State
Kansas State football officially adds another lineman to their core.
Interior lineman Lamarcus Barber, a class of 2026 recruit, committed to the Wildcats Monday night. As a team specializing in rushing offense, Kansas State hopes his addition can bolster their attack on the ground.
THREE-STAR DB LISTS KANSAS STATE AS ONE OF TOP DESTINATIONS
Three-star cornerback Darion Jones, a class of 2026 prospect, has included the Kansas State Wildcats as a team to keep on the radar during the next year. He had 47 tackles, eight interceptions, and five pass break-ups last season, per 247Sports.
"Kansas State made the cut because a player from Omaha North just played there, and he told me about how good of a program they are," Jones said to HuskerMax. "After going to practice, I could really see that."
FORMER K-STATE GUARD ZYANNA WALKER COMMITS TO COLORADO
Kansas State women's hoops officially lost a major piece in the transfer portal.
Sophomore guard Zyanna Walker entered the portal on Apr. 4 and committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, per On3Sports.
Walker heads to Boulder after averaging 8.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season, starting in 36 games and shooting 40.2 percent from the field.
Walker is the fifth Wildcat to commit out of the transfer portal this season, joining Finley Ohnstad (North Dakota), Eliza Maupin (Nebraska), Gisela Sanchez (Notre Dame), and Brylee Glenn (Minnesota).
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.