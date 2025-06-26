Aaron Rodgers Shedding Narratives With His Words Toward Steelers Newcomer
Aaron Rodgers has had a revitalizing start to his Pittsburgh Steelers tenure.
The negative narratives about his character are slowly being shed, especially with his new mentor role with rookie quarterback Will Howard. Rodgers gave the national champion more reassurance as he steps into Pittsburgh's backup role.
"I said, 'Listen, I want to help you as much as possible, but I'm not going to overstep my bounds. If you want assistance, I'm here. I want to help you from the playbook of my own mistakes, and things I needed to learn from. That's where everything is going to come from, and if I can help you become a better player this year, that would be an incredible achievement for me,'" Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State and leading the team to a national championship. The Steelers selected him in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping to create a competitive room at the signal-caller position.
As Rodgers takes on this new initiative guiding Howard, he enters with a humble mindset and an open-minded mentality.
"Even though I come in with 20 years of experience, there's still a part of earning your stripes and paying your dues," Rodgers said. "I think it's important to come in with humility. That's what I've been trying to do with the guys. In the quarterback meetings, I'm not gonna speak up and slow things down. I'm gonna study back at the hotel room and ask you questions on the side."
