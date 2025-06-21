Aaron Rodgers Turning New Leaf In Steelers Arc With Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been notorious for his off-field drama over the past few years.
He's starting to shift those narratives during his early time in Pittsburgh. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero says that Rodgers is settling into his new role, developing chemistry and establishing connections within the organization.
“It’s been really good in the building so far,” Pelissero said Tuesday on the Rich Eisen Show. “The way that Aaron is treating people, the way he’s gone about his business, getting to know his teammates. He’s been good to be around.”
Rookie quarterback Will Howard has already sung Rodgers' praises, hailing the four-time MVP as a great mentor for his transition to the NFL.
"He's been so awesome to me so far," Howard said on the Chipped Ham & Football Podcast. "Obviously, we've only got to be together for three days, but I've got a really good feeling about him and this whole quarterback room. I think we already meshed really well in this past week, hit it off, and got a good vibe. And Aaron's been so willing to help me."
Howard spent four seasons at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State in his national championship run. Now, as a Steeler, he hopes to develop and eventually compete for the starting position as a possible franchise option.
Luckily, he'll have plenty of guidance from Rodgers along the way.
