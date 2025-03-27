After Juju Watkins' Injury, One Sports Writer Details Why Kansas State Can Beat USC
USC star Juju Watkins' season-ending injury is shaking up the basketball world, as well as the women's NCAA Tournament picture.
The Trojans were previously favored to win the championship but now are only slight favorites to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats this Saturday.
One writer for The Athletic detailed how Watkins' absence swings in Kansas State's favor, especially with their star Ayoka Lee getting healthy at the right time.
"USC just received the most devastating news of its season, but the Wildcats are getting healthy at just the right time. Star center Ayoka Lee, the Wildcats’ top scorer and rebounder with 15.6 points and 6.4 boards per game, is back in action after missing 14 games with a fractured foot sustained in January. Lee eased back in against Fairfield with just 15 minutes of work, but scored 17 points and played a crucial role in Kansas State’s overtime thriller against Kentucky with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes."
Lee missed roughly a month on the court due to a foot injury, in which the Wildcats lost three of their last four, including falling to Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament.
"It all starts with point guard Serena Sundell, who is arguably the best facilitator in the game right now as the Wildcats’ career assists leader," the article continued. "Sundell, a senior, leads the country with 256 assists and is averaging a nation-best 7.3 per game. In wins against Fairfield in Round 1 and Kentucky in Round 2, she dished out 23 total assists, including 14 against Kentucky for a school record in an NCAA Tournament game.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.