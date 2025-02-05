Kstate

Arizona, Iowa State Among Notable 2025 Kansas State Opponents

The Big 12 released the football schedule for the conference teams next season.

Jayden Armant

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Big 12 teams revealed their 2025 schedules on Tuesday. Kansas State and other Big 12 fans finally got a glimpse of what their seasons will look like in August.

Here is the Wildcats schedule (dates are subject to change):

Aug. 23 vs. Iowa State (Dublin, Ireland)

Aug. 30 vs. North Dakota

Sept. 6 vs. Army

Sept. 13 at Arizona

Sept. 27 vs. UCF

Oct. 4 at Baylor

Oct. 11 vs. TCU

Oct. 25 at Kansas

Nov. 1 vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 22 at Utah

Nov. 29 vs. Colorado

Kansas State went 3-1 against these conference opponents last year, including its dominant victory over Oklahoma State. They are projected by many to finish top five in the Big 12 with another leap from quarterback Avery Johnson and a solid defensive unit.

Johnson is ready to take the next step and elevate the Wildcats to postseason contention.

"At the end of the day, wherever you're at, the work's still the work," Johnson said before the Rate Bowl victory. "You gotta put the work in, you gotta love the game, and eventually it'll reward you. Obviously, we want all the talented players and things to be here. But if you don't really wanna be here, and you're not here for the right reasons, we're better off without you."

The Wildcats open up the season against the conference runners-up in Iowa State, who eliminated them from the Big 12 championship in their last regular season game.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

