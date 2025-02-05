Arizona, Iowa State Among Notable 2025 Kansas State Opponents
The Big 12 teams revealed their 2025 schedules on Tuesday. Kansas State and other Big 12 fans finally got a glimpse of what their seasons will look like in August.
Here is the Wildcats schedule (dates are subject to change):
Aug. 23 vs. Iowa State (Dublin, Ireland)
Aug. 30 vs. North Dakota
Sept. 6 vs. Army
Sept. 13 at Arizona
Sept. 27 vs. UCF
Oct. 4 at Baylor
Oct. 11 vs. TCU
Oct. 25 at Kansas
Nov. 1 vs. Texas Tech
Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State
Nov. 22 at Utah
Nov. 29 vs. Colorado
Kansas State went 3-1 against these conference opponents last year, including its dominant victory over Oklahoma State. They are projected by many to finish top five in the Big 12 with another leap from quarterback Avery Johnson and a solid defensive unit.
Johnson is ready to take the next step and elevate the Wildcats to postseason contention.
"At the end of the day, wherever you're at, the work's still the work," Johnson said before the Rate Bowl victory. "You gotta put the work in, you gotta love the game, and eventually it'll reward you. Obviously, we want all the talented players and things to be here. But if you don't really wanna be here, and you're not here for the right reasons, we're better off without you."
The Wildcats open up the season against the conference runners-up in Iowa State, who eliminated them from the Big 12 championship in their last regular season game.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.