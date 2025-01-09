Avery Johnson's Commitment To Kansas State Reduces Worry About Situations Like Carson Beck
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the NCAA portal. The Bulldogs signal caller previously announced his declaration for the NFL Draft but will instead play another season of collegiate football elsewhere. He suffered an elbow injury that sidelined him for the entire college football playoffs.
Thankfully, Kansas State doesn't seem like they'll have that issue with Avery Johnson, who boasted about his commitment to the Wildcats for years to come.
“This is just the place I wanted to be,” Johnson said ahead of the Rate Bowl in December. “I don’t know how to put it into words, but I didn’t really want to be anywhere else.”
Johnson said he hopes the sentiment extends to the whole roster, emphasizing how essential player commitment is to him.
"At the end of the day, wherever you're at, the work's still the work," Johnson said. "You gotta put the work in, you gotta love the game, and eventually it'll reward you. Obviously, we want all the talented players and things to be here. But if you don't really wanna be here, and you're not here for the right reasons, we're better off without you."
Johnson and the Wildcats have the chance to capitalize on their championship aspirations next season.
But at least they know they have stability at the quarterback position.
