Avery Johnson's Latest Instagram Story Should Motivate Kansas State Fans
As Kansas State and the rest of college football fans wait for next season to start, they can only anticipate how their teams will fare in about seven months.
Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is already gearing up for 2025. He posted a note on his Instagram story Thursday afternoon, saying he's getting "back to work."
Johnson and Kansas State finished the season 9-4 after the Rate Bowl victory over Rutgers. The Wildcats lost three of their last four to end the regular season, slowly deteriorating their Big 12 championship aspirations with each defeat. Johnson finished the year with 2,712 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while rushing for 605 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Kansas State is expected to take a big leap next season, placing in the top 25 on several preseason ranking predictions. Johnson is also predicted to make a jump in his junior year after a solid but slightly underwhelming sophomore season. He is among the Big 12 players with the highest Heisman trophy odds, according to FanDuel.
Johnson has expectations of participating in the postseason and playing better against conference opponents. This Instagram story only solidifies that he is aiming for greater heights in Year 3.
"I think we can be a really talented team," Johnson said after the Rate Bowl victory. "In the future, I feel like we can play for a Big 12 championship and win it and then play in the College Football Playoffs. It's just a lot of unfinished business here at Kansas State."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.