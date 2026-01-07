Kansas State Men’s Basketball at No. 1 Arizona on Wednesday Road Showdown

Kansas State men’s basketball faces one of its toughest challenges of the season on Wednesday night. They are stepping into one of the most intimidating environments in college basketball. The Wildcats travel to Tucson to take on the unbeaten and top-ranked Arizona Wildcats inside the McKale Center.

Kansas State Men's Basketball is About to Face the Nation’s No. 1 Team

It marks Kansas State’s first-ever road trip to Tucson as a Big 12 opponent. It's a historic moment following conference realignment that placed two proud programs under the same banner.

Arizona enters Wednesday’s contest with a spotless 14-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in the country. Kansas State arrives knowing the challenge ahead is steep, but also aware of the weight such games carry in shaping a season.

Historically, Kansas State has faced long odds against the nation’s top-ranked team. The Wildcats own a 5-18 all-time record against AP No. 1 opponent. Especially with just one of those wins coming on the road, a memorable upset of Kansas in Lawrence in 1994. Wednesday marks only the sixth time K-State has faced a No. 1 team away from home and the first such matchup since 2002.

Despite that history, Jerome Tang has consistently shown an ability to guide his teams through elite competition. Since taking over in Manhattan, Tang has recorded 16 wins over Top 25 opponents, including seven against Top 10 teams. That total ties him with Hall of Fame coach Tex Winter for the fourth-most ranked wins in Kansas State history.

Wednesday’s showdown is scheduled for an 8:10 p.m. CT tipoff at the McKale Center, which holds 14,688 fans. The game will be televised nationally on FS1, with Jason Benetti handling play-by-play and Bill Raftery providing analysis. Radio coverage will be available on the K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson and Stan Weber on the call.

Learning from the Big 12 Opener

Kansas State enters the game with a 9-5 overall record and a 0-1 mark in Big 12 play after an 83-73 loss to No. 10 BYU in the conference opener. Despite shooting just 14.3 percent from three-point range, a season low, the Wildcats found success inside. They scored 48 points in the paint and forced 17 turnovers, signs of effort and physicality that could prove important on the road.

P.J. Haggerty continues to lead the way offensively. The junior guard poured in 24 points against BYU, his 10th game this season with at least 20 points. Haggerty has now scored in double figures in each of the first 14 games, becoming the first Wildcat to do so since Jacob Pullen during the 2009-10 season. He is supported by contributors such as Abdi Bashir Jr., David Castillo, and Khamari McGriff, giving Kansas State depth as it navigates a demanding stretch.

A win on Wednesday would carry enormous significance. It would end a two-game losing streak in Tucson. That's where Kansas State has not won since 1980, marking the program’s first road victory over a No. 1 team in more than three decades.

After the Arizona matchup, the Wildcats will remain in the Grand Canyon State to face Arizona State on Saturday.

