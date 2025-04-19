Baylor's Transfer Portal Losses May Give Kansas State Some Reassurance
Kansas State basketball fans are still coping with the emotions of losing players like Brendan Hausen and Dug McDaniel to the transfer portal and David N'Guessan and Coleman Hawkins, who are exiting the program as seniors.
But if they need some reassurance, they can look down South at their Big 12 rivals in Baylor. They're starting from scratch after losing virtually their entire active roster from last season.
Several players entered the transfer portal, with Robert Wright III committing to BYU and Langston Love heading to Georgetown. The rest departed from the program after graduating, while star freshman VJ Edgecombe declared for the NBA Draft.
Perhaps the Wildcats can at least be reassured they aren't the only program going through this. College men's basketball is changing with constant roster changes each season, mainly due to the growth of NIL circulating among collegiate athletes.
Baylor was the last loss before Kansas State's dominant six-game win streak that convinced some that they should get a Tournament spot with its late-season run.
Baylor was also the Wildcats' final loss of the season, falling short in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.
"These guys haven't experienced some of the things I've experienced," former Wildcats forward Hawkins said in his teary postgame interview. "I really wanted to come in and impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but f*** this s*** hurts."
