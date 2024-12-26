Betting Odds For Kansas State-Rutgers Rate Bowl
Betting line: Kansas State -7
O/U: 52.5 points
Money line: Kansas State -267, Rutgers +215
Avery Johnson O/U 51.5 rushing yards (via Action Network's Jacob Wayne)
COACH CHRIS KLIEMAN ON DYLAN EDWARDS TAKING DJ GIDDENS PREVIOUS ROLE
Kansas State running back DJ Giddens had such a great season he improved enough to become a better NFL prospect.
So, naturally, he entered the draft weeks before the Wildcats play against Rutgers in Rate Bowl in Tuscon, Ariz.
While losing Giddens is a negative, the positive is coach Chris Klieman gets opportunity to look at the future. It provides the chance to see Dylan Edwards as the feature back.
"I'm excited to watch Dylan Edwards," Klieman said. "I'm excited to watch Joe Jackson. Obviously, you throw Avery [Johnson] in that mix. We have some playmakers back there."
Edwards is the most touted of the group. He began his freshman year at Colorado playing for coach Deion Sanders. After one season, he decided it was time to return to his home state.
BRENDAN MOTT SPEAKS ON PLAYING LAST GAME FOR KANSAS STATE
Mott, the 2024 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, expressed his sentiments.
"It'll be emotional for sure," Mott said. "It helps with all the Bowl prep and weeks we've had leading up to this to reflect on it and enjoy the last moments in the facility and with my teammates. It'll be a little bittersweet because it's been six years. But I'm just excited for one last go-around with my teammates and my coaches to go out there and have fun with all my family in the stands."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.