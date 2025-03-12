Big 12 Tournament Is A Fresh Start For Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State ended the regular season in disappointment after a rollercoaster of a season.
But it's a new day, and the Wildcats have new life after their Big 12 Tournament victory over Arizona State Tuesday night.
Star forward Coleman Hawkins says he wants the team to put its losses behind them as they aim for the postseason.
"My message to the guys at the start of this game was if there's any team in the country that can do it, it's us," Hawkins said. "We have a tall task ahead of us, but we can beat anybody in this league when we're locked in and ready to compete. We can truly beat anybody. Five games in five days are a lot, but when you go out and put that aside, and just go play as hard as you can, you can accomplish anything, especially in March."
The Wildcats' NCAA Tournament aspirations lie on winning the Big 12 championship. They have their next opportunity to advance against Baylor (18-13, 10-10 in Big 12) Wednesday night.
Here are the details for the game:
Game time: Mar. 12, 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
TV: ESPN+
WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Dug McDaniel: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST
G Brendan Hausen: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST
G Max Jones: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST
F Coleman Hawkins: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.4 AST
F David N'Guessan: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST
