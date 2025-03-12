Kstate

Big 12 Tournament Is A Fresh Start For Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State advances in the Big 12 Tournament after defeating Arizona State.

Jayden Armant

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Max Jones (2) reacts after a play during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
Kansas State ended the regular season in disappointment after a rollercoaster of a season.

But it's a new day, and the Wildcats have new life after their Big 12 Tournament victory over Arizona State Tuesday night.

Star forward Coleman Hawkins says he wants the team to put its losses behind them as they aim for the postseason.

"My message to the guys at the start of this game was if there's any team in the country that can do it, it's us," Hawkins said. "We have a tall task ahead of us, but we can beat anybody in this league when we're locked in and ready to compete. We can truly beat anybody. Five games in five days are a lot, but when you go out and put that aside, and just go play as hard as you can, you can accomplish anything, especially in March."

The Wildcats' NCAA Tournament aspirations lie on winning the Big 12 championship. They have their next opportunity to advance against Baylor (18-13, 10-10 in Big 12) Wednesday night.

Here are the details for the game:

Game time: Mar. 12, 7:00 p.m. EST

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

TV: ESPN+

WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS

G Dug McDaniel: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST

G Brendan Hausen: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST

G Max Jones: 9.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST

F Coleman Hawkins: 10.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.4 AST

F David N'Guessan: 13.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.4 AST

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

