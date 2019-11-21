Cats in The NFL Week 11

I know I'm a day late on this but I'm happy to be s i have some great news I want to start off with. Deante Burton, who played Wide Receiver at KSU got signed off of the Colts practice squad by The Cowboys. Deante is no longer a WR as he has now flipped sides of the field and plays cornerback. This isn't just big for KSU but also Manhattan, as he went to high school there as well.

The player with stats this week are DJ Reed(49ers),Elijah Lee(49ers), and Byron Pringle(Chiefs). Starting with Pringle, he had 1 catch for 9 yards and a special teams tackle. Elijah Lee had 2 tackles and a deflected pass, while DJ Reed had 2 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown at the end of their win over The Cardinals.