Coach Klieman is finally bowl eligible.

Keith Schnug

Okay, this is kind of a joke because every Wildcat fan knows that Coach has won multiple postseason championships at North Dakota State in the FCS level. In his first season with the Cats he will make his first coaching appearance in a bowl game.

Where will the Cats go? Nobody knows for sure. Could be Texas or Florida or even Tennessee, either way the Cats will have been off almost a month before they play their bowl game. In the past with the FCS games you play a week or 2 after your last game and then play every week until you are eliminated or win the entire thing. 

I know most of the veterans on the team will get some rest before going back to practice. I believe in Klieman and wherever we go I know the Cats wkll have siccess.

Kansas State uses defense, special teams to defeat Iowa State in regular season finale

Kelly Thompson
2

Kansas State's defense and special teams proved to be overwhelming against the Cyclones as the Wildcats defeated Iowa State 27-17 in the regular season finale.

Cats in the NFL Week 13

Keith Schnug
2

Lockett's flu bug kept him off the stat sheet

Farmageddon Open Thread

Keith Schnug
35 2

Cats take on the Cyclones in BSFS.

Wildcat standout Reggie Walker gets engaged on Senior Night

Kelly Thompson
2

In what can only be described as the most heartwarming moment of Senior Night, Wildcat defensive end Reggie Walker got engaged during the opening ceremony.

KSU-ISU Photo Gallery

Keith Schnug
2

Cats Dominate the 4th Quarter to Seal Win Number 8.

Klieman Cites Teamwork, Belief, Love as Key Attributes of This Wildcat Team

Kelly Thompson
0

After the 27-17 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, Coach Klieman reflected on what makes this Wildcat team special.

Special Teams has a phenomenal game start to finish to propel the Cats to a Victory.

Keith Schnug
0

Youngblood, Lynch and Anctil all had a massive effect in a game where the weather was less than sub-par.

Cyclones-Wildcats Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

This game should pack plenty of pop.

Cats drop to 4-2 in Ft. Myers Tipoff

Keith Schnug
2

Cats play a good game against Pitt but played horribly tonight vs. Bradley.

Fort Myers Tip-off: K-State vs Pitt

Keith Schnug
10 2

The Cats take on their biggest challenge of the year so far in Fort Myers, Florida.