Special Teams has a phenomenal game from start to finish to propel the Cats to a Victory.

Keith Schnug

Yesterday during the game the weather was wild. It started with high winds and it was snowing by the time it went final. When you think of bad weather and football you immediately think of special teams being atrocious such as short punts, missed field goals and bad footing during returns. The Wildcats weren't letting any of those things affect how they played and the final result.

When Iowa State kicked off to start the game everyone in the stadium knew they wouldn't put the ball anywhere close to Joshua Youngblood, but the wind had different ideas. Youngblood caught the ball at the KSU 7-yard line and with excellent blocking and open alleys he took it to the house using his next level speed.

Blake Lynch made both of his field goals including a 43-yarder that had a ton of movement before going over the crossbar. He also made all 3 of his extra points. Devin Anctil had 3 excellent punts and one that went off the side of his foot and only went 23 yards. He also had a booming 64 yard punt and averaged 46.8 yards on 4 punts.

Phillip Brooks also had a really great save on special teams when he fell on a shanked punt that hit off of a KSU blockers helmet. Had Iowa State recovered that ball they would've been set up with great field position and momentum could have swung in their favor.

Farmageddon Open Thread

Keith Schnug
35 0

Cats take on the Cyclones in BSFS.

Cyclones-Wildcats Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

This game should pack plenty of pop.

Cats drop to 4-2 in Ft. Myers Tipoff

Keith Schnug
2

Cats play a good game against Pitt but played horribly tonight vs. Bradley.

Fort Myers Tip-off: K-State vs Pitt

Keith Schnug
10 2

The Cats take on their biggest challenge of the year so far in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cats in the NFL Week 12.

Keith Schnug
2

Not mich action this week for the former Cats.

KSU vs Tech Open Thread

Keith Schnug
14 2

KSU vs Tech at 6pm on FS1.

Cats beat Raiders of Tech.

Keith Schnug
2

Youngblood provides big spark.

Top Four Quarterbacks in Kansas State Wildcat History

Kelly Thompson
1 5

Taking a look at the top four signal callers in the history of Kansas State Football - agree, disagree, debate...that's what we're here for, right?

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Gameday Information

Keith Schnug
2

Cats look to get back into the win column.

NBA and G League Cats

Keith Schnug
2

The G League guys are getting things done.