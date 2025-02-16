BYU Defense Stifles Kansas State, Ending Six-Game Winning Streak
Kansas State was unable to maintain its momentum and keep its win streak alive against BYU, suffering a blowout loss for the first time in more than a month. Here are the takeaways from Saturday night:
1. Dug McDaniel was the fuel to Kansas State's engine.
If there's one positive the Wildcats can take from the loss, it's the continued star play from guard Dug McDaniel. McDaniel went 9-of-16 for 22 points as the only Wildcat in double figures for most of the game. His aggressive play was the highlight of Kansas State's offense all night.
2. Kansas State's previous setbacks came back Saturday.
A lack of offensive rhythm, free-throw discrepancy, and poor rebounding. These were Kansas State's common mishaps during its losing streak last month, and they came back to haunt the team against BYU. The Wildcats had slight momentum in the second half, halted by the Cougars' defense and Dallin Hall as a part of his season-high 16-point performance.
3. The BYU defense suffocated the Wildcats all game.
David N'Guessan averaged 19.3 points over the past three games but scored just six in the loss. Coleman Hawkins fared even worse, shooting 22.2 percent from the floor for six points and four turnovers. The frontcourt production illustrated BYU's defensive performance. Center Keba Keita had 11 rebounds and five blocks, while forward Richie Saunders posted a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds with two steals.
