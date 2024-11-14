Cam Carter Returns To K-State As An LSU Tiger
Former Kansas State Wildcat guard Cam Carter returns to K-State as a member of the LSU Tigers.
On Thursday, the Wildcats (2-0) play host to the Tigers (2-0) at pm 8 pm CT. Carter, a senior, is playing for the last time at Bramlage Coliseum.
In March, Carter transferred to LSU. He is a native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana.
Over two seasons (2022-2024) at Kansas State, Carter averaged 10 points and four rebounds. He finished with 729 career points, 278 rebounds, and 138 assists. He played one season at Mississippi State during the 2021-2022 season.
During the 2022-2023 season, the Wildcats made an appearance in the Elite Eight. Carter chose to leave Kansas State after the Wildcats finished 19-15 last season and suffering a loss in the first round of the NIT to Iowa.
Carter is leading the Tigers by averaging 21 points.
Despite Carter's departure, Wildcats coach Jerome Tang has nothing but love for him.
"We love Cam Carter," he said. "Cam did a lot for our program. He believed in us as a staff when a lot of people didn't. We believed in him and for two years he was a really, really good player for us. With the nature of college basketball, he got to capitalize off that and be closer to home, too, so it was a double blessing."
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
