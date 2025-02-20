Can Jerome Tang's Message Of Optimism Help Get Kansas State Out Of Slump?
Before every postgame press conference, Kansas State Jerome Tang gives a testament expressing his appreciation for God and the opportunities within the program.
The Utah loss was no different, but his latest reflection was about progress despite dropping two in a row.
"I say that every time, and it's not said flippantly," Tang said. "I just love those dudes. They are hurt in the locker room right now, and you just love when guys care so much. We've been through a lot, but we've turned a corner, and we're close to being really good. This road trip was great for us because we learned some things, and now we get to go back and work on it. Give all the credit to Coach [Craig] Smith and his team."
Tang and the Wildcats finally experienced success over the past month, which they believed they could have since the preseason. Six consecutive victories, several against ranked teams, gave them confidence to compete in the postseason.
Unfortunately, the recent slump has many regressing Kansas State back to when it was 1-6 in the Big 12. Each loss hurts its NCAA Tournament aspirations, so consecutive defeats were detrimental to its progress.
They have a break before playing Arizona State, but guard Max Jones says they should avoid leisure and immediately work toward improving.
“I think we need to get back in the gym and just get to work," Jones said after falling to Utah. "We just gotta keep getting better.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.