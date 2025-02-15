CBS Basketball Analyst Not Buying Into Kansas State Tournament Hype
Kansas State is back in NCAA Tournament conversations after six consecutive victories following a 1-6 conference start.
Basketball analyst Terrence Oglesby is more hesitant about placing these expectations on them. Despite its hot streak, Kansas State had a miserable stretch that set it back to start the season.
"I just don't think there's really a way to salvage losing that many games in a row," Oglesby said on The Field of 68: After Dark podcast. Analytics be damned, all that stuff be damned, you can't let a team in that's lost that many games. They had a period of the season where they lost nine out of ten games? Does the season not matter? What is this the college football playoffs? It has to weigh."
Oglesby certainly isn't alone in this opinion. Even Wildcats coach Jerome Tang was hesitant to envision the postseason for them yet.
“I don’t know about that,” Tang said after defeating Kansas last week. “I felt we were a Tournament team when we put the team together. I felt that even when we lost a player, we'd still be a Tournament team. I think we're good enough to win games in the Tournament. But do we have the resume to do it? I don't know that, I'll leave that up to other people."
Kansas State certainly has work to do. Four wins over ranked opponents certainly helps the Wildcats' case, but they have to essentially remain flawless for the rest of the season.
They play BYU (16-8, 7-6 in Big 12) Saturday night.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.