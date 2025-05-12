CBS Sports Analyst Nods K-State's Avery Johnson Over In-State Rival
With the Big 12 boasting multiple top-tier quarterbacks, it will be a competitive season that leaves the top spot up for grabs.
CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford placed 11 of the 16 Big 12 quarterbacks on his top 50 college quarterbacks list, with Kansas State's Avery Johnson at No. 23.
"Johnson remained at Kansas State, and aims at a better finish than the Wildcats' ultimate fate in 2024 after a hot start," Crawford wrote.
The conference signal-callers start with Arizona State's Sam Leavitt at No. 4 and end with Colorado's Kaidon Salter at No. 46. Johnson is ahead of six of the Big 12 quarterbacks on the list, including rival Kansas' Jalon Daniels, who came in at No. 26.
Johnson returns to the Wildcats for his second full season as a starter, a rollercoaster display to say the least. He looked strong in wins last season, tossing 21 of his 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In the losses, however, Johnson threw four just touchdowns and six interceptions.
Nevertheless, Johnson gets another opportunity to prove himself this year, starting with Kansas State's season-opener against Iowa State. The Wildcats fell to Iowa State last season, but Johnson threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
MORE K-STATE NEWS
K-State's Chris Klieman Receives Huge Props from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB
Will Howard Digs Deeper Into Decision to Leave Kansas State for Ohio State
Jacob Parrish Modeling Game After Two Time Super Bowl Champion
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI