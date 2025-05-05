Paul Finebaum Has Staggering Criticism Of Will Howard's Title Run

Kstate

Paul Finebaum wasn't sold on Will Howard's postseason performances with Ohio State.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (QB07) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Many are still waiting for their final verdicts on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard despite his championship run a few months ago.

College football analyst Paul Finebaum is among that group, who said Howard was decent at Ohio State but nothing to write home about.

"They had an experienced quarterback, he wasn't great," Finebaum said on his ESPN show. "He was serviceable. He didn't make a lot of mistakes. He played a role."

Finebaum is far from the only onlooker who feels this way about Howard. Many believe his success was a product of a powerhouse Buckeyes team and that he will revert to his underwhelming form, similar to his tenure at Kansas State.

We'll see if this is the case with the Steelers. Pittsburghers seem content with the selection. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger dismissed narratives of Howard not earning the title.

"There was someone I heard that said, 'Well, he played with a whole bunch of NFL-caliber talent.' Well, what's he gonna be playing with now? And he beat NFL-caliber teams too. It's the most ridiculous remark I've ever heard," Roethlisberger said on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger last Tuesday.

Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

