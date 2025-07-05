CFB Analyst Not Too High On Kansas State With 2025 Prediction
Kansas State has been rewarded with endless offseason hype, with many predicting it to place atop the Big 12 and possibly even the college football playoffs.
College football analyst Josh Pate isn't buying in as much, though. He doesn't see the portal additions moving the needle, pegging Kansas State with the same record as last season. Pate also thinks quarterback Avery Johnson will play at a relatively similar level, not taking the projected leap many are anticipating.
“I’m going with Kansas State being the same as they were last year," Pate said on his web show Friday afternoon. "I know Avery Johnson’s back, but you don’t always just get huge improvements because a guy returns. I think Avery Johnson is who he is. He’s a good player. I think he is who he is as a quarterback."
While Pate didn't necessarily knock their acquisitions, he expressed concern about their ability to overcome the offseason losses. The Wildcats departed with a handful of their star defensive players, as well as some pieces on their offensive line.
“I think there are questions along that offensive line, sort of the middle-of-the-pack secondary last year, counting on some portal backfills there," Pate said. "They go to Baylor, they go to Kansas, they go to Oklahoma State, they get Texas Tech, they go to Utah. Their schedule is not easy. I think it’s a lot of close games. I think 8-4 sounds about right to me."
