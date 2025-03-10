Cincinnati's Wes Miller Goes Viral For Kansas State Postgame Comments
Cincinnati's loss to Kansas State Wednesday night is still trending after coach Wes Miller's postgame comments, criticizing himself and the team effort after scoring just .
"It's an unacceptable performance," Miller said. "The effort's unacceptable, the fight's unacceptable, it's on the head coach. I'm the leader of the operation. I gotta do a better damn job, so it's on my ass. That's the truth of it, I'd boo our butts too. I'd boo myself too, goddamn it. That's unacceptable, the fight and the efforts. I don't care about missed shots and layups and free throws, that doesn't matter. The effort is unacceptable, I ain't seen that team. I don't know who that team is."
It was their lowest-scoring performance in over two months, when they posted consecutive 40-point performances against Kansas and Baylor to start the year.
"I don't know what the heck that was today," Miller said. "I apologize to anybody that bought a damn ticket and had to watch that. You damn right you should be on my butt, I deserve it."
Cincinnati has lost to Oklahoma State since then and will face them again on Tuesday in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats face Arizona State, as their slim NCAA Tournament chances depend on the conference tournament performance. Here are the details for their first-round matchup:
Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
Game time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
WILDCATS PROJECTED STARTERS
G Brendan Hausen
G Dug McDaniel
G Max Jones
F David N'Guessan
F Coleman Hawkins
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.